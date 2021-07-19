Upcoming Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV to be Called Casper, Enter Production Soon

SUVs are all the rage in the Indian market, while compactness is also given importance. Hyundai is providing both these features in one, with the upcoming release of Hyundai Casper.It will first go on sale in Korea, rumours suggest that it will then be sold in emerging markets such as India. The car will go into production in the next coming months.

According to Auto Car India, Hyundai has trademarked the name Casper in Korea, and it will be the marketing name of the AX1 micro-SUV, at least in the Korean market. While it has been reportedly confirmed that the micro-SUV would be named Casper in Korea, Hyundai is notorious for naming its vehicles differently depending on the region; for instance, the Creta is marketed as the ix25 in certain areas, while the Verna is offered as Solaris or even Accent in others. Likewise, depending on the location, the Casper (AX1) might have multiple marketing names.

This new SUV will go into series production in Korea and will also be the very first region where it will be sold. The new Casper SUV is slated to be unveiled globally in September, with India being one of the first regions to receive it.

The Casper will be Hyundai's smallest SUV, which means it will be smaller than the Venue compact SUV, which measures less than four meters. The automobile will be built on Hyundai's K1 small car chassis, which already serves as the foundation for the Grand i10Nios and Santro in our market.

Spy pictures indicate that the vehicle will be geared at the younger generation, with its upright and boxy appearance and a variety of odd outward features such as rounded-off edges, a flat bonnet, and a split arrangement for the circular headlights with daytime running lamps positioned on the bumper. The tail lamps will maintain the model's odd design concept, with a triangular pattern and LED parts akin to current Hyundai vehicles such as the Alcazar and the Staria MPV offered in other markets. The tail lamps, which may have a distinctive circular design like the front appearance, will most likely be located on the back bumpers.

