Upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-Seater Spotted Testing in India for the First Time

After being spied several times in South Korea, the 7-seater iteration of the Hyundai Creta has been spotted on Indian roads for the first time. The car with heavy disguise was captured on an action camera of a rider on a Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R.

If speculations are to be believed, Hyundai is said to have upped the premium quotient on the 7-seater iteration of the car. Needless to say, the car will get more room, but will largely resemble its 5-seater sibling that is currently on sale in the country. There will, however, be a few changes in the new model such as a new radiator grille with chrome inserts similar to that of the Palisade.

In addition to this, the car will also have new side sills and roofline. The test mule seems to have slimmer C-pillar and differently designed roof rails. The car was seen sporting similar wheels as its 5-seater version. However, we could expect a larger set of 17-inchers in the production model.

On the inside, we speculate the 7-seater to be largely similar to the current model. However, the company could include a few additional features like front parking sensors, configurable ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera.

In the domestic market, the 7-seater Creta will lock horns with the upcoming Tata Gravitas, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV500. The car is expected to be launched in the international markets in the late 2020 or early 2021.