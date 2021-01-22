Upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-Seater SUV Spied on Indian Roads Again, to Rival Tata Safari

Hyundai, for quite some time, has been working on its first SUV vehicle. The car is said to be Creta’s 7-seat version and will most likely be named as Alcazar. Interestingly, not so long ago, the car was spied during its testing on the Indian roads. As can be seen in the photos, the car looks quite similar to the Hyundai’s Creta in terms of shape and exterior.

However, there are some distinct features of the SUV that make it different from the already existing Creta. The C-shaped LED tail lamps, a totally different looking bumper and a steep tailgate can easily be spotted in the vehicle. The rear overhang, too, is comparatively longer than the existing four wheeler Creta. On looking closely at the snaps, prominent wheel arches and shark fin antenna can also be seen.

The insides of the vehicle, as per the report, will most probably remain the same. There is a possibility that it will have a dual-tone beige theme in the cabin. The steering will remain the same as the existing Creta vehicle. In terms of sophisticated features and gadgets, the four wheeler is going to house leather upholstery, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a digital instrument cluster, and Bose sound system on the higher-end variants.

Other features will include automatic climate control, push-button to start/stop, multi-information display and cooled glovebox, in addition to wireless charger, rear parking sensors, reversing parking camera, air purifier, traction control and tyre pressure monitoring system stability program. It is expected that Hyundai will add a panoramic sunroof in its first SUV vehicle.

The probable Alcazar will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged, direct-injection petrol engine, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine will have the capacity to produce 115 PS of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque, and the diesel engine most likely is going to give 115 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The powerful turbocharged engine will come with a 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque. All engines will come with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox.

