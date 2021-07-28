Upcoming Hyundai Custo MPV Teased Ahead of Official Launch, Only to be Sold in China

After introducing the Staria multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) earlier this year, Hyundai is all set to debut another MPV -the Custo. While the South Korean automaker will be unveiling the new MPV in the coming days, ahead of its official global debut, the company has shared a few images of its much-anticipated vehicle. The new Hyundai Custo’s images, although silhouetted, give a fair idea about its size and design elements.

According to The Korean Blog, the new Custo MPV will be an exclusive model for the Chinese market. At the first glance, the design of the upcoming vehicle appears to be heavily inspired by the new generation Hyundai Tucson SUV. It is reportedly based on Hyundai Motor Group’s third-generation platform, which also underpins Tucson and Staria.

Going by the visuals, the front end is very eye-catching, thanks to a similar-looking grille like on the Tucson that covers the major section of the new MPVs front side. The integrated daytime running lights (DRLs) with slim LED headlights also appear to be an integral part of the grille that houses the brand logo in the centre. Just above the grille, you will see a chromed line that includes the Custo branding.

The side profile of the new Custo features door handles that could be the same technology as seen in Kia Carnival MPV, in which the door to the rear seats slide open and the windows appear to be of decent size.

Nonetheless, the best part of the MPV is its rear design and features. The Custo gets a through-type LED lighting signature that gives the vehicle a daring visual appeal. The rear also features a bold chrome ‘Hyundai’ letter at the centre of the tailgate and is made up of a fairly slender C-shaped design, linked by the LED signature horizontal glow pattern unit.

Also Watch:

The company has not shared details of its interior yet, but it is safe to assume that it will have a configuration of six or seven seats in three rows of seats.

According to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the new Custo will be offered in two options. The 1.5-litre petrol T-GDi engine with 170 hp and a 2.0-litre T-GDi with a maximum output of 236 hp. Transmission for both engines will be handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

