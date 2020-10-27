Upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 Pre-Bookings Open For Rs 21,000, Launch on November 5

Hyundai has opened the bookings for the upcoming Hyundai i20 in India at Rs 21,000. The car will be launched on November 5 during the upcoming festive season. The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened.

The front end of the new generation Elite i20 is modelled after the Verna. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketches Hyundai released in February.

Also Watch:

Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car will showcase a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.

Hyundai Elite i20 rear. (Image source: Hyundai)

The Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to have multiple engine options, such as 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol that came out with the Grand i10 Nios. The upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 will come in the range of Rs 6 to 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The offering by South Korean auto giant Hyundai will compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz.