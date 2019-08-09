Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to Get Industry Best Mileage - Report

The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd Generation of the brand ‘i10’ and will co-exist with Grand i10 further expanding Hyundai portfolio.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to Get Industry Best Mileage - Report
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios interior. (Image source: Hyundai)
Loading...

Hyundai has dropped the wraps on the new-gen Grand i10 Nios with a new design and improved mechanics. Ahead of its launch later this month, the car's official fuel efficiency figures have now been leaked. Ranking as the highest mileage in the Indian market right now, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is reported to return a mileage of 28 kmpl in its diesel AMT guise.

The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd Generation of the brand ‘i10’ and will co-exist with Grand i10 further expanding Hyundai portfolio. On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna.

On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with what looks like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console seem to be retained from the current-gen Grand i10.

The bookings of the New GRAND i10 NIOS will open from today onwards at Rs. 11,000/- at all Hyundai dealerships across the country and official digital platforms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram