Upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to Get Industry Best Mileage - Report

Hyundai has dropped the wraps on the new-gen Grand i10 Nios with a new design and improved mechanics. Ahead of its launch later this month, the car's official fuel efficiency figures have now been leaked. Ranking as the highest mileage in the Indian market right now, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is reported to return a mileage of 28 kmpl in its diesel AMT guise.

The Grand i10 Nios is the 3rd Generation of the brand ‘i10’ and will co-exist with Grand i10 further expanding Hyundai portfolio. On the outside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a new look with redesigned headlamps and LED DRLs on either side of the new cascading grille. The overall silhouette remains the same with a new design that shares the same language with the Hyundai Verna.

On the inside, the Grand i10 Nios gets a neat layout with what looks like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other elements including the buttons and the centre console seem to be retained from the current-gen Grand i10.

The bookings of the New GRAND i10 NIOS will open from today onwards at Rs. 11,000/- at all Hyundai dealerships across the country and official digital platforms.

