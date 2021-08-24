Upcoming Hyundai i20 N Line Performance Hatchback Unveiled in India; Details Here

Hyundai has unveiled the i20 N Line in India. The car comes as the performance-oriented version of the i20 hatchback that has seen impressive popularity in India.

On the outside, the i20 N Line gets a number of new styling elements inspired by Hyundai’s N performance division. At the front, the car gets a slightly different front and rear bumper design complimented with additional skirtings that come with a grey contrasting stripe, a black grille with a “chequered flag” style pattern and a prominent N Line badge.

At the back, the i20 N Line gets a diffuser-style bumper, a triangular fog-light like that of the i30 N hot hatch and a chrome twin-exit exhaust. Also on offer are a set of unique two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels as part of the N Line package.

On the inside, the car retains most elements from the standard i20, but it does get prominent N badging and red stitching throughout, sport front seats, a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals and an N-branded leather gear knob.

In terms of features, the car gets an electric sunroof, digital cluster with MID, wireless phone charging with cooling, air purifier, cooled glovebox and voice-activated Blue Link. The party piece literally however is this 10.25-inch infotainment system that gets multiple connectivity options and is linked to a superb seven-speaker Bose system. On the safety front, you get six airbags, vehicle stability management, ESC and hill assist control.

At the heart of the i20 N Line is a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is offered with a 7-Speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a 6-Speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT). The powertrains have been configured to deliver an exceptionally sporty and fun driving experience to set your pulse racing and draws inspiration from Motorsport DNA.

The enthralling 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine is tuned to produce 88.3 kW (120 PS) / 6000 r/min of maximum power and 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) / 1500 - 4000 r/min of maximum torque. With this configuration, i20 N Line is capable of achieving a superlative 0 – 100 Kmph acceleration time of 9.9 seconds (Based on internal testing).

