Upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead of Unveil, Gets Sliding Interiors

Hyundai has released a few images and videos of their upcoming new vehicle Ioniq 5 electric car. These photos come ahead of the four-wheelers’ virtual world premiere event which is scheduled on February 23rd. According to areport, the hatchback would be the South Korean auto giants’ first Electric Vehicle (EV) to utilise the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is the same platform that Apple is said to be interested in for its rumoured self-driving car. The E-GMP’s flat battery and long wheelbase allows for a more spacious and customisable interior for both passenger and load.

Among the photos released – the Ioniq’s interiors’ sports a sliding center console. The company’s so called ‘Univerisal Island’ moves out of the way to allow the driver or passengers to enter and exit easily from either side of the vehicle. This feature is touted to especially help when parked in a narrow spot.

According to the carmaker, it has equipped the driver and front passenger seats with leg rests to relax while the car recharges. The seats can also be repositioned to allow adults in the front to care for pets and children seated in the rear. The company has also revealed that the Ioniq 5’s interiors shall be clad with eco-conscious materials.

Other visuals reveal that the Ioniq 5 seems to have been inspired from American competitor Tesla’s Camp Mode. The new feature effectively turns the vehicle into a rolling generator with 3.5 kW of Vehicle to Load (V2L) power. Hyundai has already tested it and it is enough to power up appliances such as a full-sized oven, five giant speakers and even a treadmill.

Among the other capabilities of the upcoming vehicle include - ultra-fast charging which allows it to drive more than 100km (62 miles) just after a five-minute charge. The company had previously claimed that its E-GMP vehicles would be capable of over 500km range (310 miles) on a single charge.