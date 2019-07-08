Upcoming Hyundai Kona EV to Offer Staggering 452 km All-Electric Range

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has revealed a new astonishing fact about its upcoming Kona Electric. Kona Electric has staggering 452 km range which is longest Driving Range on a Single Charge. The Kona is expected to reach India in a CKD (completely knocked down) mode and would be assembled at Hyundai’s Chennai plant. Hyundai will launch the Kona EV in India on 9th July 2019.

Puneet Anand, Senior GM & Group Head – Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The Kona Electric has been conceptualized with a unique and distinctive styling while maximizing Electric Range & having excellent driving performance. With the Longest Driving Range on a Single Charge (452* km) coupled with Electrifying Performance we can say that a Kona Electric owner can drive from Rohini in Delhi to Amritsar in a single charge, which has never been imagined by customers in Indian EV scenario. With India’s First Fully Electric SUV, Kona Electric, our objective is to redefine the Electric Mobility Experience of every customer realizing our commitment of being lifetime partner in automobile and beyond for a sustainable and green future.”

Hyundai is also exploring the option to source EV components locally to keep the costs low. Hyundai has currently allotted 1,000 units of the Kona Electric for the Indian market. However, the numbers could be increased after seeing the demand. Internationally, Kona is available in two trims: Electric and Electric Lite.

The Hyundai Kona Electric gets a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a peak power of 201.2 bhp and 395 Nm. Hyundai claims the model has a driving range of 482 km on a single charge. Kona Electric Lite gets a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm.