Upcoming Hyundai Micro SUV AX1 (Codename) Prototype Spied Testing For the First Time

Hyundai has been thinking towards developing a micro UV. The South Korean car maker is likely to come up with something similar in the near future with prototypes being tested. Hyundai has been spotted testing prototypes of the same in South Korea. Photos of the micro UV have been surfacing on the internet. The body of the prototype has been given codename AX1. At present the micro UV is still in its development stages.

From the images it can be seen that the vehicle has an entire silhouette with a flat bonnet, a flat roof and a boxy shape. The angular design of elements also gives the car an unconventional shape. Other finer and minute details of the vehicle have been kept under wraps.

The new UV will most probably be based on the K1 platform. It might also include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which generates 83 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. There are less chances of a diesel engine due to budget constraints.

The brand might also come up with an electrified version of this micro UV. This comes after Hyundai’s past statements regarding developing electric cars in India. The AX1 Electric variant could be a more affordable variant of the car. This entry level electric vehicle can give a tough competition to cars such as Maruti WagonR Electric and Mahindra eKUV100.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest challenges for the car manufacturer will be to heavily localise it as the other offerings in the market are or will be available at a very competitive price. There are chances that Hyundai will be launching the vehicle in India. However, the timeline or any details regarding the micro UV or the possibility of its launch in the country have not been announced till now.