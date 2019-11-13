Upcoming Hyundai Plug-in Hybrid SUV Teased Ahead of Debut at 2019 LA Auto Show

Hyundai Motor has released a teaser video and image of its upcoming plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept for 2019 AutoMobility LA. The concept is the seventh in a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts.

“We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. The SUV concept is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain indicating its eco-lifestyle focus and its inherent balance with the environment in which it is driven.

In these sub-themes, all parametric surfaces are connected from the body to either light or trim features. It features connectivity free from distinct design boundaries. Ambient light reflects off these concave and convex lines. It also features a Hidden Signature Lamp derived from the Le Fil Rouge and Grandeur Face Lift. At higher speeds, the Parametric Air Shutter is an original developmental feature that actively adjusts both aerodynamics and design.

When stationary, the grille is closed and static. Once in motion, each individual cell of the grille design continues to move in a prescribed sequence, creating a truly dynamic forward demeanour. This dynamic character includes the functional effect of controlling airflow to the powertrain, optimizing aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.