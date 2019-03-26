English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming Hyundai QXi Compact SUV to be Named 'Venue' - Report
The Hyundai QXi (codename) sub-compact SUV will sit below the Creta and will rival the popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.
Hyundai Styx QXi spotted testing in Delhi NCR. (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
As far as India is concerned, the compact SUV segment is one of the fastest growing in the country. Due to this, most big auto manufacturers are trying to get a piece of the pie and this includes Hyundai. Hyundai Motor India had recently teased the upcoming QXi compact SUV under the Great India Journey project wherein a series of videos will underline the SUV’s drivability at high altitudes and extreme weather conditions showcasing the character, strengths and capabilities. The SUV will embark on a journey from Hyundai Motor India’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai and will be driven across different geographies and weather conditions.
However, according to a media report, the Hyundai QXi compact SUV is most likely to be called Hyundai Venue. It's slated at in India around May this year.
Hyundai showcased their smallest SUV concept called the Carlino at the Delhi Auto Expo 2016. Carlino's production version is underway, and that the company will roll it in the market in May 2019. Codenamed QXi, the sub-compact SUV will sit below the Creta and will rival the popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.
It is not known yet how much of the Carlino's looks from the concept will remain in the production version. The concept has boxy styling cues which are quite a change for Hyundai, which so far stuck with Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 family design.
The car has already been spotted several earlier and recently it was spotted during testing in Delhi NCR. As of now, there is no official word from the company about the pricing of the new Hyundai QXi (codename) but it is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh-Rs 9 lakh.
However, according to a media report, the Hyundai QXi compact SUV is most likely to be called Hyundai Venue. It's slated at in India around May this year.
Hyundai showcased their smallest SUV concept called the Carlino at the Delhi Auto Expo 2016. Carlino's production version is underway, and that the company will roll it in the market in May 2019. Codenamed QXi, the sub-compact SUV will sit below the Creta and will rival the popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.
It is not known yet how much of the Carlino's looks from the concept will remain in the production version. The concept has boxy styling cues which are quite a change for Hyundai, which so far stuck with Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 family design.
The car has already been spotted several earlier and recently it was spotted during testing in Delhi NCR. As of now, there is no official word from the company about the pricing of the new Hyundai QXi (codename) but it is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh-Rs 9 lakh.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Ravichandran Ashwin is Facing Criticism For 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in IPL Match
- Apple Wants to Conquer Gaming With Arcade, And it Already Has a Big Advantage Over Google Stadia
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
- IPL 2019 | 'Proud of You': Kartik Backs Ashwin's "Mankad"
- Poem Penned by Narendra Modi to be Used in Web Series on His Life
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results