Upcoming Hyundai Tucson Spotted Undisguised on Trailer Truck in India

South Korean automaker Hyundai unveiled the fourth generation of its popular SUV, Tucson in September this year. The launch was followed by testing of the vehicle on Indian roads and murmurs of its launch in the country soon gained traction. Very recently, a few Tucson units were spotted while being transported on a cargo carrier. The pictures went viral on the internet and Hyundai has now clarified that these models were not for the Indian market but were being exported to neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan, reported Rushlane.

The company, however, remained tight-lipped about the India launch timeline of the fourth generation Tucson.

Based on Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, the new-gen Tucson sports a completely fresh look. The changes are prominent right from the front where the new avatar front grille integrates the LED DRLs on both sides. The new Tucson has an aggressive presence and the well-pronounced wheel arches add to its rugged side profile. The muscular front bumper house the vertically oriented dual-beam LED headlamp setup.

Changes continue to the rear end of the vehicle where a new LED taillamp cluster finds its place. The list of exterior retouches also includes a high mounted stop lamp, sporty rear diffuser, body cladding on the wheel arches, a dual-tone diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels among many others.

The interiors of Tucson are likely to remain the same as seen on the global spec model. The SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system loaded with connectivity features like Apple CarPlay, Android AutoBlue Link connected with car tech. The SUV has a climate control system, e-parking brake, ambient lighting and a switch to change gears replacing the conventional gear leavers.

The cabin is likely to come with an all-black upholstery.

The Tucson will be available in multiple engine options in petrol, diesel and a plug-in hybrid. The petrol offerings include a 2.5 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.6-litre GDi turbo petrol. The diesel engine option includes a 1.6 litre CRDi uni and a 2.0 CRDi mill unit.

The engine options will be available in both automatic and manual transmission units.

