Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Images Leaked Ahead of Global Debut

As far as the Indian market concerned, SUVs are hot property. There's been a monumental shift towards SUVs in India, especially sub-compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport. Hyundai Motor India had earlier announced they would be bringing their Venue SUV to India very soon and that's got everyone eagerly waiting for the car to be revealed. However, ahead of the Venue's global debut on April 17 at the New York International Auto Show, images of the upcoming SUV have been shared on Twitter. The images of the Hyundai Venue advertisement have been clicked by a Twitter user at Times Square, New York. The images show the Hyundai Venue in full flow, one part of the advertisement stating 'For the urban adventurer' and the other part showcasing the dual-tone roof. The Hyundai Venue SUV is expected to launch in India around May this year.Hyundai Motor India had earlier unveiled the first design sketch of its newest and India’s First Connected SUV - Hyundai Venue. The Venue, as Hyundai says, symbolizes a 3rd Space, the concept behind which is ‘the place to be’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.Hyundai will offer the Venue along with what they call Hyundai BlueLink. The Hyundai BlueLink is Hyundai’s global technology which will be introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 would be India specific features for most practical and holistic connectivity with Safety, Convenience and various Vehicle Management Relationship Services.As per the company, Hyundai BlueLink is developed and rigorously tested in India for the customers keeping in mind their day-to-day needs, the challenges faced on Indian roads while driving and most importantly their need for safety.The SOS (Save Our Souls), Road Side Assistance and BlueLink button are on the Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) for easy accessibility. The BlueLink provides first in industry safety features like vehicle theft tracking, remote immobilization, speed alert, Geo-Fencing, Panic notification and destination sharing.The remote control functions like Engine Start/Stop, Climate Control, Door Lock/Unlock, Horn Honk and Light and Vehicle Status will be an industry-first offering in this segment. Hyundai BlueLink has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company.