Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000

The Hyundai Venue will be available in 4 major trims with 3 engine options and 7 exterior colours including 3 new colours.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000
Hyundai Venue. (Image: News18.com/Manav Sinha)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has announced the commencement of bookings for the country’s first Connected SUV- Hyundai Venue from today. Customers can book the Hyundai Venue online through Hyundai website or visit any dealership with a booking amount of Rs 21,000. The Hyundai Venue will be available in 4 major trims with 3 engine options and 7 exterior colours including 3 new colours – Denim Blue, Lava Orange and Deep Forest and 3 Dual Tone options.

Commenting on the VENUE booking announcement, Mr. Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Today we are set to mark a new beginning in the Indian Compact SUV segment. The Hyundai VENUE has already captured the customers Purchase of Interest and we are confident this SUV will set a new benchmark in Auto Industry. The Hyundai VENUE is a testimony of our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology for our customers in India. Hyundai VENUE is a true example of our emphasis towards becoming a lifetime partner in the everyday lives of our customers, with its modern progressive design and versatile package including Seamless Connectivity, Complete Safety and Peace of Mind.”

The Venue will be the first Hyundai India model to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and power packed advanced DCT technology in addition to the proven 6 MT and 5 MT transmissions. The 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol Engine will also debut with the Hyundai VENUE along with the 1.2 l Kappa Petrol and 1.4 l U2 CRDi Diesel Engine.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
