Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Sketch Revealed, Global Unveil at 2019 New York Auto Show
Hyundai will give us a unique preview of the Venue on 17th April, 2019 ahead of its global debut at the New York International Auto Show.
Hyundai Venue sketch. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest exporter today unveiled the first design sketch of its newest and India’s First Connected SUV - Hyundai VENUE. The VENUE, as Hyundai says, symbolizes a 3rd Space, the concept behind which is ‘the place to be’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.
Hyundai will offer the Venue along with what they call Hyundai BlueLink. The Hyundai BlueLink is Hyundai’s global technology which will be introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 would be India specific features for most practical and holistic connectivity with Safety, Convenience and various Vehicle Management Relationship Services.
Hyundai Venue cabin sketch. (Image: Hyundai)
As per the company, Hyundai BlueLink is developed and rigorously tested in India for the customers keeping in mind their day-to-day needs, the challenges faced on Indian roads while driving and most importantly their need for safety.
The SOS (Save Our Souls), Road Side Assistance and BlueLink button are on the Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) for easy accessibility. The BlueLink provides first in industry safety features like vehicle theft tracking, remote immobilization, speed alert, Geo-Fencing, Panic notification and destination sharing.
The remote control functions like Engine Start/Stop, Climate Control, Door Lock/Unlock, Horn Honk and Light and Vehicle Status will be an industry-first offering in this segment. Hyundai BlueLink has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
