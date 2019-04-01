English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Pictures Leaked, Interiors Revealed
The leaked images reveals the grille design, rear cargo door, alloy wheel design and dashboard of the Hyundai Venue.
Hyundai Venue grille. (Autocar)
Loading...
The images of the upcoming Hyundai Venue compact SUV has been leaked standing at a dealer yard. The leaked images reveal the exterior and interior details of the ‘India’s First Smart Connected SUV’. The images leaked by Autocar reveals the grille design, rear cargo door, alloy wheel design and dashboard of the Venue.
Hyundai Motor India recently announced that their upcoming compact SUV will be India’s first connected SUV. To achieve this, Hyundai will offer the Venue along with what they call Hyundai BlueLink. The Hyundai BlueLink is Hyundai’s global technology which will be introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 would be India specific features for most practical and holistic connectivity with Safety, Convenience and various Vehicle Management Relationship Services.
Hyundai Venue dashboard. (Autocar)
As per the company, Hyundai BlueLink is developed and rigorously tested in India for the customers keeping in mind their day-to-day needs, the challenges faced on Indian roads while driving and most importantly their need for safety.
The SOS (Save Our Souls), Road Side Assistance and BlueLink button are on the Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) for easy accessibility. The BlueLink provides first in industry safety features like vehicle theft tracking, remote immobilization, speed alert, Geo-Fencing, Panic notification and destination sharing.
The remote control functions like Engine Start/Stop, Climate Control, Door Lock/Unlock, Horn Honk and Light and Vehicle Status will be an industry-first offering in this segment. Hyundai BlueLink has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company.
Hyundai Venue back. (Autocar)
The device will project Real Time Traffic navigation and Live Local Search in collaboration with a global Map company. Another interesting aspect about the device is the Interactive Voice Recognition and the ability to catch any local English accent which has been developed specifically for customers from different regions in India.
Hyundai BlueLink safety features include applications such as Automatic Crash Notification (ACN) and Assistance, SOS Emergency Assistance, and Roadside Assistance. Also included are Emergency Alerts, Medical and Panic Assistance, Geo-fence which will send a text alert if the driver has ventured outside prescribed geographical location or time; and Stolen Vehicle Notification and Vehicle Immobilization.
The Primary owner of the car can connect many other family members or friends so that they will receive emergency notifications in case of any distress thereby providing peace of mind.
Hyundai Motor India recently announced that their upcoming compact SUV will be India’s first connected SUV. To achieve this, Hyundai will offer the Venue along with what they call Hyundai BlueLink. The Hyundai BlueLink is Hyundai’s global technology which will be introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 would be India specific features for most practical and holistic connectivity with Safety, Convenience and various Vehicle Management Relationship Services.
Hyundai Venue dashboard. (Autocar)
As per the company, Hyundai BlueLink is developed and rigorously tested in India for the customers keeping in mind their day-to-day needs, the challenges faced on Indian roads while driving and most importantly their need for safety.
The SOS (Save Our Souls), Road Side Assistance and BlueLink button are on the Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) for easy accessibility. The BlueLink provides first in industry safety features like vehicle theft tracking, remote immobilization, speed alert, Geo-Fencing, Panic notification and destination sharing.
The remote control functions like Engine Start/Stop, Climate Control, Door Lock/Unlock, Horn Honk and Light and Vehicle Status will be an industry-first offering in this segment. Hyundai BlueLink has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company.
Hyundai Venue back. (Autocar)
The device will project Real Time Traffic navigation and Live Local Search in collaboration with a global Map company. Another interesting aspect about the device is the Interactive Voice Recognition and the ability to catch any local English accent which has been developed specifically for customers from different regions in India.
Hyundai BlueLink safety features include applications such as Automatic Crash Notification (ACN) and Assistance, SOS Emergency Assistance, and Roadside Assistance. Also included are Emergency Alerts, Medical and Panic Assistance, Geo-fence which will send a text alert if the driver has ventured outside prescribed geographical location or time; and Stolen Vehicle Notification and Vehicle Immobilization.
The Primary owner of the car can connect many other family members or friends so that they will receive emergency notifications in case of any distress thereby providing peace of mind.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Up 'Fan Message' to Pass on to Husband Nick Jonas at Concert
- Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Marvel is in Talks With Priyanka Chopra for Future Projects
- PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More
- Uyarntha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan's Look from Tamil Film Revealed
- Supreme Court Proposes 'Hum Do Hamare Do' Family Planning For Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results