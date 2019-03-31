Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV to get BlueLink Technology, India's First Smart Connected Car

Hyundai Motor India has announced that their upcoming compact SUV, christened Venue, will be India’s first connected SUV. To achieve this, Hyundai will offer the Venue along with what they call Hyundai BlueLink. The Hyundai BlueLink is Hyundai’s global technology which will be introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 would be India specific features for most practical and holistic connectivity with Safety, Convenience and various Vehicle Management Relationship Services.As per the company, Hyundai BlueLink is developed and rigorously tested in India for the customers keeping in mind their day-to-day needs, the challenges faced on Indian roads while driving and most importantly their need for safety.The SOS (Save Our Souls), Road Side Assistance and BlueLink button are on the Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) for easy accessibility. The BlueLink provides first in industry safety features like vehicle theft tracking, remote immobilization, speed alert, Geo-Fencing, Panic notification and destination sharing.The remote control functions like Engine Start/Stop, Climate Control, Door Lock/Unlock, Horn Honk and Light and Vehicle Status will be an industry-first offering in this segment.Seon Seob Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “We are delighted to share that Hyundai Venue, our upcoming SUV will come equipped with the Hyundai Global BlueLink Connectivity solution for our customers in India making it the smartest connected SUV in the market. The Connected car technology is becoming more interactive and intuitive connecting people to their families, work, and society with unlimited possibilities. Hyundai Venue with BlueLink will create quality time and ease of life in the 3rd space of customers by always being connected while they are on the go. The Hyundai BlueLink will revolutionize the future of Indian Connected Cars and we are very happy to be leading at the technology front.”“With 10 India specific features, I am confident that Hyundai BlueLink will be the most Practical, Concrete and Convenient Connected car technology for the Indian market. The BlueLink technology will be available in future Hyundai Products starting from Hyundai VENUE, thus democratizing the technology and making it accessible for everybody”, he added.Hyundai BlueLink has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company. The device will project Real Time Traffic navigation and Live Local Search in collaboration with a global Map company. Another interesting aspect about the device is the Interactive Voice Recognition and the ability to catch any local English accent which has been developed specifically for customers from different regions in India.Hyundai BlueLink safety features include applications such as Automatic Crash Notification (ACN) and Assistance, SOS Emergency Assistance, and Roadside Assistance. Also included are Emergency Alerts, Medical and Panic Assistance, Geo-fence which will send a text alert if the driver has ventured outside prescribed geographical location or time; and Stolen Vehicle Notification and Vehicle Immobilization.The Primary owner of the car can connect many other family members or friends so that they will receive emergency notifications in case of any distress thereby providing peace of mind.