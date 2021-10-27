Upcoming Hyundai Venue Facelift Spied During Tests in South Korea, India Launch in 2022

Hyundai is prepping up to launch the facelifted version of its popular compact SUV Venue. While the company is yet to share any details about the launch, the compact SUV was spied during testing in South Korea, reported CarDekho. The heavily camouflaged spy shots gave a glimpse of the new offering that will be seen on the SUV. While the overall silhouette of the SUV appears to be unchanged, the Venue gets a wider front grille, inspired by Hyundai Tuscon. The spy shots also reveal the new alloy wheels, taillight and revised bumper design. The headlight design, LED DRLs, however, have been left unchanged, report suggested.

The current Venue comes loaded with modern safety and convenience features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability control and many others. We expect to see some cabin design changes along with several upgrades on the facelifted Venue.

Since it’s just a facelift, Hyundai is unlikely to tweak the engine offering of the Venue. The compact SUV is currently offered in two petrol and one diesel options. The petrol engine offerings include a 1-litre unit that’s equipped with abilities to produce 120 PS power and a 1.2 turbo petrol unit that can produce up to 83 PS of power. The diesel variant features a 1.5-litre unit delivering maximum power of 110 PS of power.

The Venue SUV is offered with a variety of transmission options as well. The turbo petrol variant of the car is available with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), iMT (clutchless manual) and 6-speed manual gearbox. The other variants, however, are limited to only manual transmission options. This includes a 5-speed manual gearbox for petrol Venue and 6-speed manual transmission for the diesel options

The facelifted Venue is expected to be launched in South Korea in mid-2022 followed by a launch in India towards the latter half of the year. The picture about the pricing will get clearer in the coming months.

