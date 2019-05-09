Upcoming Hyundai Venue SUV: All the Features Offered in the New BlueLink Connected Technology

Safety

Hyundai Blue Link. (Source - Hyundai)



Auto Crash Notification: In case of an accident, the Venue immediately notifies the company’s call centre to send immediate help. Up to five emergency contacts will be immediately notified via SMS, with your GPS location.

SOS Emergency Assistance: In addition to the automatic notification in case of an accident, the Venue also comes with an SOS that can be activated with the button on the inside rearview mirror. This will notify the call centre which will send immediate help or medical assistance to the spot.

Road Side Assistance (RSA): Another button on the inside rear view mirror will make sure you are not left stranded due to car breakdown in a deserted place. The RSA button will help you notify the call centre which will dispatch urgent assistance after getting your details.

Panic Notification: In challenging situations, the driver can press the panic button to inform its five emergency contacts to notify about the situation. The car will also start to honk and blink immediately.



Security

Hyundai Blue Link. (Source - Hyundai).



Stolen Vehicle Tracking & Immobilization: The Venue boasts a complex security system that prevents unauthorized entry by sending a notification informing about the breach. The call centre will also assist the police to find the car and tracking and immobilizing as soon as it stops.

Geo-fence Alert: The Blue-Link lets the driver set a digital perimeter around the car. If the perimeter is violated, an alert at regular intervals will be given to the owner.

Speed Alert: The new Blue Link app alerts the driver when the set speed limit is crossed.

Valet Alert: The valet feature makes sure your car is parked and not driven around after handing over the keys.

Time Fencing Alert: The driver will be notified if the vehicle is moved within a restricted time frame with the Time Fencing Alert feature.

Idle Alert: The Idle Alert feature will send a notification if the car is left turned on beyond the set time limit.



Convenience

Hyundai Venue Blue Link. (Source: Hyundai)



Remote Engine Start/Stop & Climate Control : Owners can Start/stop the car from anywhere and set the desired temperature of FATC (Fully Automatic Temperature Control) along with the duration they want to keep it on for.

Remote Door Lock/Unlock : The car can be locked/unlocked from anywhere, just by using the Blue Link app.

Remote Horn & Light Control: The driver can spot the car by using Blue Link to flash the headlamps and blow the horn for 30 seconds.

Find My Car Location: Drivers can locate the car on maps with the Blue Link app.

Share My Car (App sharing): Share partial Blue Link services like POI (Point of Interest), send a destination to the car, alerts etc. with 5 people.

Share the Destination (from the device): Owners can share the destination via an SMS with a destination link.

Real-Time Vehicle Tracking: This helps the driver track live location of the car and make.

Schedule linked Destination setting: Owners can keep a track of upcoming events and push event destinations to the car by syncing their smartphone calendar and destination.

Push Maps by Call Centre: The Blue Link button on the inside rear view mirror makes it easier to find locations and getting the destination pushed on AVNT screen.

Real-Time Traffic Information: Drivers can get real-time traffic updates on your car’s AVNT screen that are easy, user-friendly and helpful in cruising the road without getting stuck in traffic.



Ever since it was unveiled, the Hyundai Venue has sent ripples across the rapidly growing compact SUV segment, posing to be the first connected car to enter the Indian automotive landscape. The Venue, by all means, is Hyundai’s most potent weapon so far. Keep its tech-trickery aside, and the Venue still ships with plenty of features that qualify it to be a fierce competitor in the segment. The point in case – Hyundai’s first ever 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDI Petrol engine that is mated to an in-house developed 7-speed DCT transmission, which is in addition to the 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmission.But that’s not why we are here. In today’s time, not often do you come across a car that lets you control pretty much anything with a smartphone and hence, this is a brief of all you can do in the new Venue. The Blue Link feature opens up a host of possibilities by just using a smartphone and here’s all that you need to know.