Upcoming India-Bound 2019 Kia Tusker (SP Concept) Compact SUV Rendered
An independent artist has rendered the production version of the upcoming Kia SP Concept and it looks similar to the concept itself.
Kia SP Concept rendering. (Image: Koo Ki Sung Studio)
Kia has started road testing the production version of the Kia SP concept SUV, better known as the Kia Tusker. Spy shots of the SUV’s road test in South Korea had emerged online earlier. The Chief Design Officer of Kia Motors Corporation, Peter Schreyer, had said that the SP concept, unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, ‘will be very close’ to the production version. And now, an independent artist from South Korea has rendered the production version of the SP Concept.
If one is to go on the spy images, and the latest renderings, the production version will indeed be same as the concept. The company had earlier set up a poll to get the people’s choice on the ‘Kia Tusker’ and ‘Kia Trazor’ names. So far, the Kia Tusker seems to be in the lead when it comes to votes. The Kia Tusker will be the company’s first product to enter the Indian market with sales commencing in the second half of 2019.
Kia SP Concept unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
According to previous reports, the Tusker SUV will be based on the updated Hyundai Creta platform. Reports also suggest the debut of new powertrain which could later become staple on premium Kia and Hyundai models.
An all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine with BS6 compliance and other improvements could power the Kia Tusker/Trazor. The engine is said to have a power out of 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque which is slightly lesser than 1.6 lire CRDi diesel engine seen on the Hyundai Creta. The petrol is also said to have an all-new 1.5-litre unit.
Earlier this year at the 2018 Busan Motor Show, Kia confirmed that the SUV will be sold in South Korea as well. In India, the Kia Tusker SUV will be manufactured at the brand new plant located in Anantapur, Andra Pradesh.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
