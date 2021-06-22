Upcoming Jaguar F-Pace SVR Performance Luxury SUV Bookings Open in India

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that bookings for the new Jaguar F-PACE SVR in India have opened. The new F-PACE SVR is available with Jaguar’s 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine which delivers 700 Nm torque, being capable of of 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds.

The uprated Dynamic mode features unique tuning, delivering a focused and honed driving experience. Jaguar SV’s engineers have recalibrated the software to provide sharper throttle response, stiffen the suspension set up, optimize steering and enhance the exhaust mapping.

The front and rear two-piece disc brakes are now supported by a new Integrated Power Booster which, along with a recalibration of the system, delivers a sportier and shorter brake pedal.

The 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged petrol engine is paired with Jaguar’s eight-speed automatic transmission which delivers rapid gearshifts for effortless performance, while adapting the way power is delivered to suit the driving situation.

Jaguar’s All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics is fitted as standard. The technology has a rear-wheel drive bias with predictive and reactive software that can distribute torque to the front and rear axles independently, and almost instantly, to provide greater control and stability in low traction conditions.

Configurable Dynamics provides enhanced driver appeal by enabling the driver to set up the vehicle to suit their personal preferences, with a choice of Comfort or Dynamic settings applied to the throttle mapping, gear shift points, steering effort and suspension. A stopwatch, G-Meter and pedal graph also help the driver to monitor performance in Dynamic mode while Adaptive Dynamics continuously adjusts the dampers for enhanced comfort and refinement depending on road and driving conditions.

The interior of the new F-PACE SVR is comprehensively redesigned, with materials enhanced to heighten the dynamic character of the revised cabin and its controls. Jaguar’s new Drive Selector has a more performance-focused feel for the F-PACE SVR, finished in dimpled leather with heritage logo-inspired detailing and debossed SVR logo underlining the new model’s attention to detail. The outer rim of the bespoke SVR split-rim steering wheel wears the same leather finish, while the inside of the wheel features a unique Mars Red SVR stitch detail.

At the heart of the precision crafted and luxurious interior, with its new sporty centre console, incorporating an optional wireless device charger and improved console stowage, is the seamlessly integrated centrally-mounted 28.95 cm (11.4) curved-glass HD touchscreen, which sits within an elegant magnesium alloy casing and provides access to the intuitive new Pivi Pro infotainment.

A series of advanced technologies ensure the health and wellbeing of all occupants. Cabin Air Ionization improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles to improve occupant health and wellbeing. Customers activate the system simply by pressing the ‘Purify’ button within the infotainment.

The new F-PACE SVR features Jaguar’s advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture supporting a range of new technologies to ensure the future-ready vehicle is connected and up to date.

The latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology is accessed through the all-new 28.95 cm (11.4) curved glass HD touchscreen. Key benefits include enhanced clarity – the display is three times brighter and 48% larger – and the simplified menu structures allow drivers to access or view up to 90 per cent of common tasks from the home-screen in two taps or less.

The collection of new convenience technologies includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, which ensures the performance SUV is always using the latest software. The technology means that owners don’t have to visit retailers to receive software updates for the vehicle.

Jaguar’s latest 3D Surround Camera technology delivers advanced 3D functionality using the latest camera technology to deliver more detail and a choice of real-time viewing when maneuvering the vehicle. The selection of settings include Junction View, 3D Perspective View, and ClearSight Plan View.

