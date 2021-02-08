Upcoming Jaguar I-Pace All-Electric SUV to Launch in India on March 9

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that its first all-electric Performance SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace will be launched in India on 9th March 2021.

The Jaguar I-Pace is fitted with a 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery that delivers 400 PS from its two electric motors. The 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery comes with 8 years or 1.60 lakh km warranty. Additionally, I-Pace customers will benefit from complimentary 5-year service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance, as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall, mounted charger. The Jaguar I-pace accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 s. It will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.

Jaguar Land Rover has already tied-up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions to customers of I-Pace. Further, Tata Power as part of its ‘EZ Charge’ EV Charging network, has installed 200+ charging points across the country. These are present at convenient locations like malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways. Jaguar customers will have access to this fast-expanding ‘EZ Charge’ EV Charging network of Tata Power.

Since its debut, the Jaguar I-Pace has won several accolades and over 80 global awards, including the prestigious 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car. It was the first car ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously.