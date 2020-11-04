Upcoming Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Bookings Open Ahead of Launch in India, Deliveries in March 2021

Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced that it has opened bookings of its all-electric Performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE. The vehicle is fitted with the state-of-the-art 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery that delivers 400 PS from its two electric motors. The 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery comes with 8 years or 160 000 km warranty. Additionally, I-PACE customers will benefit from complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance, as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall, mounted charger. Demonstrating outstanding performance, the vehicle accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 s. The I-PACE will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are extremely thrilled to commence our electric journey in the Indian market with the introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE. While focusing on the company’s vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.”

Since its debut, the Jaguar I-PACE has won several accolades and over 80 global awards, including the prestigious 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car. It was the first car ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously, making the I-PACE a true global EV icon.

Also Watch:

Jaguar Land Rover has already tied-up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions to customers of I-PACE. Further, Tata Power as part of its ‘EZ Charge’ EV Charging network, has installed 200+ charging points across the country. These are present at convenient locations like malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways. Jaguar customers will have access to this fast-expanding ‘EZ Charge’ EV Charging network of Tata Power.