Upcoming Jawa Motorcycle Spied Completely Undisguised in India, To Rival Royal Enfield 350

The 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine that will power Jawa Motorcycles. (Image: Jawa)

Jawa motorcycle is one of the most iconic brand names in India that is no longer in service. But with Mahindra buying the brand and announcing its return to the country, everyone is keenly awaiting the resurrection of the brand. Slated to launch later this month, the images of a prototype undergoing road tests have emerged online recently. And now, a fully undisguised image of upcoming Jawa motorcycle has surfaced online.The image show that the Jawa bike gets a rounded headlight, a curvy tank, spoke wheels and a flat seat. The engine, which was revealed by Mahindra last month, gets twin exhaust mufflers, like the older Jawa motorcycles. Apart from this, other old-school design elements like round indicators, round mirrors and telescopic fork, as seen on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, further add to the retro appeal of the bike.Mahindra unveiled a 293cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine that will power the soon-to-be-launched Jawa motorcycles. The engine has been developed from the ground up through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy. The new Jawa will produce 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque and be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. According to Mahindra, the new engine has been developed from scratch and will be BS-VI ready.The new Jawa motorcycle will get a completely new frame and will be different from that seen on the Mahindra Mojo. The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers ar the back with a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Braking is handled by a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. Therefore, the Jawa is likely to get a single-channel ABS unit.The retro styling cues and relatively old-school components point toward competitive pricing and brand recall. The Royal Enfield Classic currently retails at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), which will only go up when mandatory ABS ruling kicks in. It will be interesting to see the pricing and looks of the new Jawa motorcycle, which is to be unveiled on November 15, 2018. Mahindra’s Classic Legends is expected to position the bike to compete with Royal Enfield in India.