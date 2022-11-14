Upcoming Jeep Avenger Petrol SUV Exterior Leaked, Gives Clearest View Yet

Leaked photos of the petrol version of the new Jeep Avenger have revealed almost all details about the exterior of the upcoming vehicle. The American SUV maker, Jeep, is gearing up to introduce the Avenger compact SUV in Europe and other international markets. The compact SUV will be the smallest ever from the brand, in fact. So far, Jeep had only revealed the electric version of the compact SUV. However, clear spy images of the new car have broken suspense regarding how the petrol version of the Jeep will look.

The vehicle is spotted without any covers in the leaked pictures. Almost all design intricacies on the SUV are visible. The model in the pictures seems to be a lower-spec model. The 7-slat front grille is completely blacked out, and lacking any chrome. The signature front grille, dapper headlamps, and LED daytime running lamps are all placed within a single enclosure. The fog lamp unit takes up the place at the corners of the lower bumper. There is a skid plate placed right below the bumper.

The wide air dams of the model have a black finish. A slim air inlet is noticed between the grille and the lower dam. The cars rear shares some similarities with the Compass SUV in terms of looks. The X-shaped LED tail lamps are fitted into a rectangular enclosure. The tailgate is comparatively simple. The back lower bumper is blacked-out with a silver skid plate. The confirmation that the model shown is the petrol version comes from the exhaust pipe at the lower end.

According to reports, an online configurator shows that the new Jeep Avenger will feature a 100bhp, 1.2-litre GSE turbo petrol engine. The India-spec model, which is set to cost somewhere between Rs 10 to 15 lakh, will probably measure around 4 meters in length.

Avenger is likely to be launched in the Indian market in 2023-24.

