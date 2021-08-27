Upcoming Jeep Commander 7-Seater SUV Officially Unveiled for Brazilian Market

Jeep Commander SUV was officially unveiled in Brazil on Thursday. The four-wheeler comes with quite a few differences from its predecessor. The seven-seater SUV in terms of dimension is 1,859 mm in width, 4,769 mm in length, and stands 1,682 mm tall. The wheelbase length of the bulky vehicle is 2,794 mm. Clearly, it is way bigger than the already existing model and certainly packs in more features than it. The huge vehicle draws power from a 2.0-liter MultiJet diesel and produces 170 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque.

The Brazil model of the car comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The all-new Jeep Commander SUV also gives the buyer an option of choosing a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol oil burner that churns out 185 PS of power and 270 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a six-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

The India-spec of the car is likely to hit the road by mid-2022. For now, the powerful vehicle has been rolled out of Brazil’s, FCA’s production facility based in Goiana. As expected, the machine is home to a variety of sophisticated features starting from Harman Kardon audio, powered tailgate, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity, Alexa virtual assistant, in-car connectivity based features, wireless smartphone charging facility, powered driver and co-passenger seats, steering wheel with mounted controls and many other things.

The interiors are quite similar to its predecessor Compass. However, in terms of the finishing and additional features, this new car is a clear winner. There is also a bit of rose gold in the vehicle which adds to the luxury element. The seats are covered with brown leather upholstery with suede details.

