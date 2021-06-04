Upcoming Jeep Commander 7-Seater SUV Teased Once Again, To Sit Above Compass in India

Ahead of the Jeep Commander's official debut, the carmaker released another teaser. Named Commander, this upcoming seven-seater SUV is based on the Jeep Compass. Jeep Brazil is set to officially unveil the upcoming three-row SUV soon. The carmaker earlier confirmed that the new three-row model won’t just be an elongated Compass. In the teaser video, many design details of the forthcoming Jeep Commander are visible. The latest video also gives a peek into the Commander's rear fascia and its stylish LED tail lamps.

Here is the teaser:

The LED taillights look sharp and sleek, along with the silhouette of the SUV. The Commander looks significantly large in comparison to the Compass. It shares its underpinnings with the Compass. A six-seater configuration with separated captain seats will be in the second row. The front grille appears to have an imposing design. The silhouette of the SUV appears to be slightly longer than the Compass. The Commander receives a seven-slat grille typical of the Jeep brand.

As for the cabin, it won’t be wrong to assume that the Commander will fare better than the Compass in the premium quotient. The American SUV manufacturer is expected to equip the vehicle with a host of features, including a multi-zone automatic climate control, a fully digital TFT instrument console, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, a huge touchscreen for the infotainment system, premium upholstery and a fully digital instrument console.

It is likely that the upcoming 7-seater SUV in India will use a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The Commander is expected to be tuned to generate higher output. A turbo-petrol engine option is also expected to be available. Jeep will be launching a seven-seater SUV named Jeep H6 in India somewhere in mid-2022.

