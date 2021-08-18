Upcoming Jeep Commander (Meridian) Teaser Images Released Ahead of Launch in Brazil

The all-new Jeep Commander will soon be launched in Brazil. Many car enthusiasts have been waiting for a glimpse of the car ever since the launch announcement was made. Recently, the carmaker revealed the exterior design of the top-end model of the three-row SUV. The beasty four-wheeler will also get an India launch under a different name, new engine options and a bunch of features. On taking a first look at the images of the soon-to-be-launched car, one is certainly reminded of the Jeep’s already existing offering — The Compass. However, detail elements like the bumper, LED headlamps and grille are entirely different.

The back of the car is plain and bulky, but the sleek tail lamps on the rear add to the sporty look of the four-wheeler. From the badge of the car, it can be easily established that it has a 4×4 drivetrain and is named Overland. There is only one image of the car interior that has been released till now. In the snap, only the dashboard of the SUV is visible.

The three-row vehicle is going to come with top class upholstery and will be equipped with a range of sophisticated features like a digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch central display for the touchscreen infotainment system power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assist systems and a 360-degree camera.If the rumour mill is to be believed, then the vehicle in India will be named as the Meridian and will probably come with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The oil burner will have the capacity to produce 268PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. This engine in all likelihood will be teamed up with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Many reports also suggest that the Indian variant will also have a diesel engine model which will come mated with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel engine is expected to churn out 172PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of torque. Till now, Jeep has not made any official confirmation regarding the engine of the Indian variant or of the Commander models that are soon going to be launched in India.

