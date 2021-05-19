Upcoming Jeep Grand Commander 7-Seater SUV Leaked Online Ahead of Global Unveil

Jeep is currently working on its upcoming 7-seater SUV Grand Commander. The leaked images of the bulky four-wheeler have recently surfaced on the internet. From the looks of it, the vehicle looks both powerful and classy. The car’s striking appearance can also be attributed to its newly designed headlights up front, sharply designed bumper, and bigger doors as compared to other offerings of the American carmaker.

According to a report published in IndianAutosBlog (https://indianautosblog.com/jeep-grand-commander-ford-endeavour-rival-p323574), the upcoming 7-seater SUV will include some elements from the already existing Jeep Compass in terms of interior design. As far as dimensions are concerned, the bulky vehicle will be 4,895 mm long, 1,896 mm wide and 1,754 tall. The car will come with a three-row seat set up. As of now, there is no clarity on how the seats will be configured. One of the options which have been doing the rounds of the rumour mill includes a 6-seat configuration employing two-captain seats in the middle row.

As expected the cabin of the Grand Commander will be packed with sophisticated features and equipment. It is going to include a touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless smartphone connectivity and Amazon Alexa support. Apart from that, the car will come equipped with a fully digital instrument console, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof among many other things.

From what is known till now, the American carmaker will be launching the SUV first in the Chinese markets. The Grand Commander for China will come with an ICE engine and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The car is also expected to come to India by mid-2022. As per the information available, the right-hand drive of Grand Commander will be manufactured at Fiat Chrysler Automotive in Maharashtra’s Ranjangaon. The Indian version of the car in all probability will come with a 2.0-litre four-pot Multijet diesel engine which will be able to generate a peak power of 200bhp. The engine will be mated with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic unit.

