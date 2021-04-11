Upcoming Jeep H6 SUV Could be Called Commander, Teased Ahead of Launch

Despite a platform similar to the Jeep Compass, the upcoming Jeep H6 will sport distinctive features from the existing model. The new SUV by the name H6 will incorporate three rows and is expected to be launched by the name Jeep Commander across global markets. The SUV is also expected to feature a distinctive appearance from the outside as against the existing Compass model. As per the company, the H6 is an absolutely custom vehicle and is also a very purpose-built SUV.

The launch teasers by the company reveal the upcoming model featuring a trapezoidal design element, a square-shaped headlight design, a legacy grille by Jeep and the name of the vehicle ending with ‘’ER’’ which hints at the name Commander.

Jeep however may not launch the vehicle by the name Commander in India as domestic automobile major Mahindra was already selling a MUV(Multi Utility Vehicle) named commander in the 1990s. The ‘’Commander’’ trademark today however is not owned by either Jeep or Mahindra. A couple of months ago, Jeep and Mahindra were engaged in a legal tussle over the Roxor SUV manufactured by Mahindra.

The court however ruled in favour of Mahindra and cleared the SUV for sale in the United States. This further makes it almost impossible for Jeep to use the ‘’Commander’’ name for its upcoming SUV in India. The company though could launch the vehicle by the name ‘’Patriot’’ in India as it owns the trademark for the same.

The H6 SUV is expected to pack in a robust 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, churning out a maximum power of 200 Horsepower. The SUV is also expected to be longer, taller and wider than the Compass model and will also feature a better wheelbase.

The company also claims that the three-row architecture will not impact its off-roading capabilities in any way. The vehicle is expected to hit the Indian markets in the year 2022 and will compete against Skoda’s Kodiaq and Volkswagen’s Tiguan Allspace.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here