Upcoming Jeep Meridian 7-Seater Spotted Next to Toyota Innova Crysta, India Launch in 2022

From testing in the high altitude terrains of Ladakh to the roads of Maharashtra, the Jeep Meridian has been spotted on numerous occasions in India before its launch. And fuelling the anticipation even more, recently its heavily camouflaged prototype was spotted again on the tarmac.

The 7-seater SUV, which sells under the name Commander internationally and was launched globally last year in August, will be known as Meridian in the Indian market. Having ramped up the testing of the vehicle, automaker Stellentias, the parent company of Jeep, will most likely launch the car in mid-2022.

This time, the Jeep Meridian was spotted alongside a Toyota Innova Crysta giving us a better idea of its dimensions and road presence, images accessed by Rushlane show. The Meridian was mostly covered in black fabric with black alloys while still exposing some of its exterior features like tail lights and headlamps.

The 7-seater SUV is quite sizable with a wheelbase of 2794 mm, 1682 height and 1859 mm width. Having a length of 4769 mm, the vehicle looked nearly as long as the Innova Crysta. The positioning of the rear quarter glass panel gave enough evidence that the vehicle carries an extra row of seats.

The Meridian is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine while the internationally sold Commander has two engine options on offer, a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol mill.

Going by the pictures, the car will get LED headlamps along with integrated DRLs. The front look has been enhanced with a chunky bumper that houses LED fog lamps. In the rear, the car has a flat tailgate and LED taillights.

The muscular bonnet and large 18-inch alloy wheels give the vehicle an overall look of a true SUV.

The interior of the vehicle accommodates a touchscreen 10.1-inch free-standing infotainment panel and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features also include electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, and even a hands-free tailgate.

Once launched, the Jeep Meridian will compete with other cars in the segment such as Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster.

