Upcoming Jewar Airport in Noida to Initially Have One Runway Only With Domestic Flights Ops

One runway of the Noida international airport will be built during the first phase of construction and around 90 per cent of the air traffic in the initial years will be domestic only, said a top official of Zurich Airport International on Wednesday. Officials of the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International signed a concession agreement on Wednesday to begin the construction of the Noida airport in Jewar on the outskirts of Delhi.

"We will obviously work with the local construction partners to build it (Noida airport) but we will be the main investor at the moment," Daniel Bircher, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Airport International (Asia) told.

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Zurich Airport International AG on Wednesday signed a key agreement that would allow the Swiss developer to begin work at the site of the upcoming Jewar airport near Delhi, officials said. The 'concession agreement' for the Greenfield airport, estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, was inked between the UP government's agency and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle floated by the Zurich Airport for the project, the officials said.

Yes, the concession agreement has been signed, NIAL's Nodal officer for Jewar airport Shailendra Bhatia said. The concession agreement would allow the Switzerland-headquartered company to construct and maintain the airport that is being built on the public-private partnership (PPP) model and is billed to be the biggest in India upon completion, Bhatia said.