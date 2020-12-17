Upcoming Jewar Airport Named 'Noida International Airport', Logo Unveiled by CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that ‘Noida International Airport’ will be one of the best airports in the world and assured that his government will leave no stone unturned to make it world class. Watching a presentation in this regard at the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday, CM Yogi said that the setup of Noida International Airport, Jewar will lead to the structural development of industrial infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, which will increase employment opportunities.

The presentation was also attended Christoph Schnellmann, the CEO of YIAPL, Kiran Jain, COO of YIAPL, Sunil Joshi of YIAPL. Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of NIAL met the CM in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation, SP Goyal and Director, Civil Aviation, UP Surendra Singh.

CM Yogi on Thursday approved the logo, name and design of Noida International Airport. The initial capacity of this airport, proposed to be built in four phases, will be 12 million passengers per year, which will be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by 2050, extending to different phases. While it will be a two-runway airport initially, it will be expanded to five runways in the due course of time.

It will be named ‘Noida International Greenfield Airport, Jewar’, while the state bird ‘saras’ is in the logo. Everything will be world class, whether it is passenger amenities or grandeur. The airport is designed on the lines of London, Moscow and Milan's world famous airports, an official informed.

There will also be significant growth in the field of tourism, the CM said while pointing out that the aviation sector is the medium of multi-faceted progress in today's time. It also increases economic growth. The Chief Minister assured to give all possible help in the development of the airport.

Giving information about the updated status of the project, Director and Special Secretary Civil Aviation, Surendra Singh informed that for the construction of world class airport, the Concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, on December 04, has presented the Master Plan before Noida International Airport Ltd., which has been submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India for testing.

As per the terms of the concession agreement, the state government assistance agreement is to be processed by 05, April 2021. In this regard, a letter has been sent to Concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited.

Special Secretary, Chief Minister Surendra Singh told the Chief Minister that the acquisition of 1334 hectares of land required for the establishment of Noida International Airport has been taken by Collector Gautam Buddha Nagar. Also, 48.097 hectare land has been acquired for rehabilitation and displacement. The work related to the development of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has been started at this site.

At present, land for 2 runways has been acquired, while 3418 hectares of land is to be acquired for the remaining three runways.