Upcoming Kawasaki 650cc Retro Roadster Spied During Tests in India, Launch Soon

Japanese superbike brand Kawasaki introduced a 650 cc retro style motorcycle in the global market last year. Now, looks like the bike could soon make its way to the Indian market too. While the company is yet to give an official timeline of the launch, the upcoming bike was recently spied during the test run in Mumbai. The upcoming Kawasaki 650cc Classic Roadster was spotted by automotive enthusiast Aniket Deshpande during a halt at the traffic signal, reported Rushlane.

The looks of this heavily camouflaged bike appeared to be inspired by its larger sibling Z900 RS. The styling of India bound 650 Classic Roadster was on the line of the international spec model but with some minor additions. While the round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, circular rearview mirror, twin-pod instrument cluster, were previously seen on the global variant of the bike, a pillion grab rail has been added to the Indian bound version

The company has continued with the same exhaust setup and alloy design seen on the international variant of the bike. Modern touches have been added to give this retro-styled bike a contemporary feel. The bike is currently available in Candy Emerald Green, Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Moondust Grey/Ebony colour option in the international market and should come to India with the same paint scheme

The Z650 RS is based on the trellis frame suspended on 41mm front telescopic forks and a horizontal backlink preload- adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The braking unit includes a twin 300mm front disc and a single 220mm setup that are enabled with dual-channel ABS. The 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine unit of the Kawasaki 650 Retro Classic can deliver up to 67.3 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm

As we mentioned, Kawasaki is yet to give any details about the launch and pricing, however, the bike is expected to be introduced in the sub Rs 7 lakh bracket.

