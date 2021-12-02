Kia Carens 7-Seater to Unveil Globally on December 16, India Launch in 2022

Kia India has finally revealed the name for its upcoming seven-seater Recreational Vehicle (RV), as the company likes to call it. It’s called ‘Carens’, which plays on the concept of ’Car + Renaissance’, and the folks at Kia India claim that with its introduction the company is set to revolutionize the market by creating a new segment for modern Indian families. Furthermore, the Kia Carens will be a ‘made in India, made for the world’ product that will be manufactured at Kia’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director, and CEO, Kia India said, “We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India’s urban lifestyle and road conditions. We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a game-changer, and it is all set to shake up a few segments.”

Apart from this, not a lot is known about the Kia Carens, at this point. We do know that it will make its global debut in India on December 16, and will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Also, the Carens is expected to be based on the Seltos, and might even come with that 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine.

The teaser video shows other goodies like LED DRLs, a glimpse of the front and rear lights along a silhouette of the seven-seater MPV/SUV. Could it follow in the footsteps of the Seltos and Sonet, and be another major success for the Korean brand? Only time will tell.

