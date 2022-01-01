Upcoming Kia Carens SUV Bookings to Open on January 14 in India - Details Here

South Korean Carmaker, Kia, has announced that the official booking date for the company’s latest creation, Kia Carens, is January 14, 2022. The carmaker announced the date through a Twitter post.

Sharing a teaser of the vehicle, Kia India, in the caption, wrote, “Fasten your seatbelt for an exceptional space-age experience that belongs to a different world. Get ready to meet the all-new Kia Carens; booking starts from 14th Jan’22.”

Fasten your seatbelt for an exceptional space-age experience that belongs to a different world.Get ready to meet the all-new Kia Carens, booking starts 14th Jan’22. #KiaCarens #TheNextFromKia #FromADifferentWorld#MovementThatInspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 30, 2021

Kia Carens is a three-row Multi-purpose Vehicle (MPV) and is the first vehicle of this orientation launched by the company in India. Moreover, the car will be available in India before anywhere else in the world since it will be manufactured locally at Kia’s manufacturing plant in the district of Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric Delivers Faulty Scooters to Customers, Receives Slew of Complaints Online

Kia Carens will be the fourth car to be launched by the South Korean automaker. The company has already made its mark in Indian markets with vehicles like Carnival, Sonet, and the company’s best-seller, Seltos.

With a sleek humanity line, a diamond-shaped front grille, and large LED headlamps adorned with LED DRLs, Kia Carens’ front fascia is drool-worthy. The car hones a bulky bumper, sporty alloy wheels, and delta-shaped wraparound taillights that pack up the car into a premium-looking four-wheeler.

The car shares its powertrain with its production sibling, Kia Seltos, i.e., 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol powertrain will churn 138bhp of power and a peak torque of 242Nm, while the diesel powertrain will churn 113bhp of power and a peak torque of 144Nm.

The transmission of the car also comes in three options – a 7-speed Dual Clutch (DCT), a 6-speed automatic, and a 6-speed manual. Kia Carens will be equipped with an all-wheel disc braking system, hill assist, and vehicle stability management system.

Also Watch:

The interiors of the car will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. In addition, the company is offering 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.