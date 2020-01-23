Upcoming Kia Carnival MPV Receives 1,410 Bookings on First Day, Launch at 2020 Auto Expo

After unveiling the upcoming Carnival MPV on January 16, Kia Motors has now announced that its offering has received 1,410 bookings on the first day. The Pre-booking for Carnival which opened on 21st Jan has received an overwhelming response even before its scheduled launch and price reveal at the Auto Expo in February. Prospective customers of the Carnival have pre-booked it online at the official Kia Motors India website and via the 265 touchpoints across the country by paying a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The Carnival is being offered in luxurious three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine – and with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9. Around 64 per cent of the overall bookings received so far is for the top-of-the-line Limousine trim. The Carnival is powered by a 2.2L VGT BS6 diesel engine paired with an 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission; the class-leading drivetrain has been engineered for smooth, effortless performance.

Speaking about the booking milestone, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “We are thrilled with the reception that the Kia Carnival has got even before its launch. We attained 1,410 bookings for Kia’s new offering in the Indian market in just one day after we started accepting pre-orders. This heartening response to our first product in this aspirational category is proof of the power of Kia Brand in India. It is also clear that there was an unmet demand for a world-class product like the Carnival in India. Our priority now is to make sure our extravagant by design Carnival reaches those who have reposed faith in it and in Kia Motors at the earliest.”

The new Kia Carnival is available with notable features such as Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP Seats with 10.1-inch Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power Tailgate among others. The Carnival is equipped with 37 UVO smart connected car features, best of which can be now accessed through smartwatch as well. Prices of all the variants will be announced on February 5, 2020, at the Auto Expo.

