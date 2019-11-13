Take the pledge to vote

Upcoming Kia K5 Fastback Sedan Revealed for Korean Market

The upcoming Kia K5 fastback sedan is slated to go on sale in Korea in December.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
Upcoming Kia K5 Fastback Sedan Revealed for Korean Market
Kia K5 fastback sedan. (Image source: Kia)

Kia Motors has revealed images of the exterior of the all-new Kia K5 or the Optima for the South Korea market. The report further added that the latest model showcases Kia's new design direction and an innovative take on sedans.

The Kia K5's front has the 'Tiger Nose Evolution' which is characterised by a wide, 3D design that incorporates the headlamps and the grille more organically than earlier models.

Furthermore, according to Kia, the texture of the grille has been made like that of sharkskin and the grille itself has been made with interlocking details. The headlamps feature a 'heartbeat' daytime running light signature as well.

Kia has gone on to reveal that the new K5 is longer and wider than its predecessor with its length being extended by 50mm to 4,905 mm and the width from 25mm to 1,860mm.

The wheelbase too has been extended to 2,850mm while they have dropped it by 20mm in height to give the car a sporty look.

Furthermore, the rear of the K5 has a rear-combination lamp design to accentuate the sporty look and mirrors the heartbeat motif from the front.

According to Kia, the K5 will be available with a range of 19 inches, 18 inches, 17 inches or 16 inches machine-cut aluminium alloy wheel designs in gloss black to dark grey and light grey.

The K5 is slated to go on sale in Korea in December.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
