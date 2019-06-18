Upcoming Kia Seltos SUV: Here’s Everything You Need to Know: Price, Competition, Features and More

South Korean automobile giant Kia motors is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the debut of their first model in India. The makers of the Seltos have teased the vehicle in a fresh video, giving auto fans a glimpse of its exteriors.

Going by the video, the Seltos looks stylish with its signature tiger-nose grille along with LED headlamps and DRLs, giving the compact SUV a bold look. The video also reveals that the company has given a metallic muffler effect to the rear bumper.

The production version remains largely similar to the SP Signature concept as we experienced during our visit to the brand's facility in Andhra Pradesh. Here's what the Kia Seltos will look like:

Exterior

The front end has the bold 'Tiger Nose' grille sitting between LED headlights and appears to be connected by a LED light bar atop the grille.

The Kia Seltos also sports a contrast roof, slim LED fog lamps, pull-type door handles and a chrome strip on the A-pillar.

The Seltos can also be seen with a chrome-finished window line that rises sharply towards the rear.

The car will boast of prominent roof rails and a heavier chrome bar as well.

Interior

The car will boast the ability to lock/unlock the vehicle and operate the climate control system using your smartphone.

It will sport a widescreen 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The car will also boast of LED mood lighting.

The car will also include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

Kia Seltos engine specifications

At the time of launch, the Kia Seltos is expected to come with 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Furthermore, at the time of launch, the Kia Seltos will compete with Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur with a price tag that is expected to be in the range of Rs 11-16 lakh (ex-showroom).