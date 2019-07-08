Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Upcoming Kia Seltos SUV Rendered with Off-Roading Abilities, Looks Incredible

The rendering is covered in grey camouflage paint scheme and stands tall with off-road essentials such as a lift kit and roof-mounted lights.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
Upcoming Kia Seltos SUV Rendered with Off-Roading Abilities, Looks Incredible
Off-Road Kia Seltos rendering. (Image source: SRK Designs)
Loading...

MG’s opening act in the India turf was a success. The Hector garnered huge positive response and it wasn’t just its price tag. We drove the car and came back with a much-deserved grin. While MG Hector might have a clear win ahead of it, all eyes are now on Kia which is also expected to enter the Indian market with its new SUV Seltos.

The car was recently unveiled to us and has been garnering plenty of speculations ahead of its launch. But until it comes out enthusiasts are already imagining the car in different guises. Out of the interesting ones, we uncovered an off-road version of the upcoming Seltos that we wished was in the cards.

The rendering is covered in grey camouflage paint scheme and stands tall with a lift kit. It has roof-mounted lights that reflect mean off-roading capabilities. The car also ships with new LED fog lamps on the bumper and sports off-road tyres as well.

In its currently road-going guise, the Seltos sports a stylish design with its signature tiger-nose grille along with LED headlamps and DRLs, giving the compact SUV a bold look. At the back, the company has also given a metallic muffler effect to the rear bumper. The Kia Seltos also sports a contrast roof, slim LED fog lamps, pull-type door handles and a chrome strip on the A-pillar. The Seltos can also be seen with a chrome-finished window line that rises sharply towards the rear. The car will boast of prominent roof rails and a heavier chrome bar as well. The production version remains largely similar to the SP Signature concept as we first saw during the 2018 Auto Expo.

The UVO connectivity feature boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

On the inside, the car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car will also include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

On the safety front, the Seltos gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM with high usage of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) that fortifies the Seltos’s core and keeps the occupants safe in an event of a crash. The car also sports front and rear parking sensors and blind view monitor as well. Working in tandem with the safety tech, the Seltos comes equipped with an array of advanced UVO connected car technology features. The car is fitted with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), a Traction Control System, a Brake-Assist System and Hill-start Assist Control, as well as front and rear parking sensors, sensing wipers and auto headlamps.

The Kia Seltos is expected to launch in India soon and could be priced between Rs 11-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
