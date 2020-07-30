Upcoming Kia Sonet Compact SUV Exterior and Interior Unveiled in Official Design Sketches

Kia Motors India has released official design sketches of the interior and exterior of its upcoming Sonet compact SUV. The production-ready Kia Sonet has a distinctive and dynamic design, as well as many first-in-segment features. First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as a concept, the all-new Kia Sonet is scheduled to be revealed on August 7.

The loaded feature-list of the car comes in the form of a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving. Taking center stage is its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. The Sonet will also offer drivers steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern, a chic and stylish design highlight.

In line with Kia’s distinctive design DNA, the Sonet’s will carry the signature ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. The distinctive LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme which has inspired the Sonet, giving it a powerful appearance that truly stands out on the road. It projects an aggressive stance with a rugged appeal.

Kia Sonet Interiors. (Image source: Kia)

“We are extremely excited to introduce the new Kia Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. Its uncompromising attention to detail and selection of colors and materials could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design at Kia Motors Corporation.

“We believe the Kia Sonet’s compelling character will hold major appeal for young, aspirational and always-connected customers in India and beyond.” He added.

The Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags – offering a class-leading combination of front, side and curtain protection for occupants. The Sonet will be the second ‘made in India’ car from Kia, following the introduction of the Kia Seltos.