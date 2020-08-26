Upcoming Kia Sonet Compact SUV Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed Ahead of Launch in India

Going by the number of bookings that the Sonet garnered in a single day, we could say the least that Kia could be looking to repeat the same history it had with the Seltos. The Sonet is set to enter the hotly-contested compact SUV segment against popular offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon among others. And ahead of its price reveal, reports have now revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the car.

The Kia Sonet offers the most number of variants with three engines and five transmission options. At the entry-point, the 83-hp 1.2-litre petrol engine which is solely mated to a 5-speed manual transmission is claimed to return an ARAI-rated fuel economy of 18.4kmpl. The 120-hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which comes with an option between a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT, returns 18.2kmpl with the former unit and 18.3kmpl with the DCT.

Also on offer is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that comes in two states of tune. With a 6-speed manual gearbox, the engine puts out 100hp and returns 24.1kmpl and with a 6-speed torque-converter, the engine puts out 115hp and returns 19km to a litre.

In terms of faetues, the car will get UVO Connect suite of technologies, that comes with 57 voice-enabled features icluding remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature, which responds to the greeting, “Hello, Kia.”

The car's safety features, includes six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (brake assist) and more.