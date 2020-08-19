Upcoming Kia Sonet Compact SUV Pre-Bookings to Commence from August 20 at Rs 25,000

Kia Motors India has announced the commencement of pre-bookings for its all-new compact SUV Sonet, beginning 20th August 2020. Pre-bookings can be done through Kia dealerships across the country or online on Kia Motors India’s official website for a token amount of Rs 25,000. In phase 1, the vehicle is being manufactured only in India and offered to Indian customers first followed by export to over 70 markets including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “The Sonet is Kia’s answer to customers in the compact SUV segment who want style and substance, quality and features, performance and technology, comfort and safety in one compelling package. The Sonet has been engineered and built with Indian inputs and is a global model for Kia from India. India is the first country in the world where the Sonet goes on sale, and with the commencement of pre-bookings, we are confident our smart urban compact SUV will be warmly received in the country.”

Kia Sonet is offered with Kia’s signature UVO Connect suite of technologies, with a range of 57 features, remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature, which responds to the greeting, “Hello, Kia.”

The Kia Sonet, upon launch, will be offered in a dual trim concept of Tech Line and GT-Line with multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment. A choice of two petrol engines – a Smartstream 1.2-litre four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) – and an efficient 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine are available with a choice of five transmissions.

This includes five and six-speed manuals, an intuitive seven-speed DCT six-speed automatic, and Kia’s new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). The latter offers fatigue-free driving with its clutch pedal-less gearbox yet giving the same driver control as a conventional manual transmission. Also, for the first time in this segment, the diesel engine variant of the Sonet comes with a choice of a six-speed automatic transmission.

In addition to this, the Kia Sonet comes loaded with multiple segment-first features:

• Largest in segment 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic

• Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection

• BOSE Premium seven-speaker audio with sub-woofer

• Ventilated driver and front-passenger seats

• LED Sound Mood Lighting

• Multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models

• Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function

It also comes comprehensively equipped with an array of safety features, including six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (brake assist) and more.