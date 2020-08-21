Upcoming Kia Sonet Compact SUV Receives Over 6,000 Bookings on First Day

Kia Motors India has announced that the upcoming Sonet compact SUV has garnered a record 6,523 bookings on the very first day. Prospective customers were able to book the car online at the official Kia Motors India website www.kia.com/in and via the company’s robust countrywide dealership network by paying an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “The tremendous response to the all-new Sonet, proves that there is never a bad time to launch a good product. It also shows that the faith of Indian consumers in Brand Kia has grown leaps and bounds over just one year of our operation in India. With the Sonet, we offer customers a product that boasts world-class quality, powerful design, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled features and a staggering variety of options. I would like to assure the customers that Kia Motors is fully committed to delivering their Sonet in the least time possible with our Anantpur plant operating with optimum efficiency.”

The manufacturer opened bookings for the car on 20 August. In phase 1, the vehicle is being manufactured only in India and offered to Indian customers first followed by export to over 70 markets including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Kia Sonet is offered with Kia’s signature UVO Connect suite of technologies, with a range of 57 features, remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature, which responds to the greeting, “Hello, Kia.”

The Kia Sonet, upon launch, will be offered in a dual trim concept of Tech Line and GT-Line with multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment. A choice of two petrol engines – a Smartstream 1.2-litre four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) – and an efficient 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine are available with a choice of five transmissions.

This includes five and six-speed manuals, an intuitive seven-speed DCT six-speed automatic, and Kia’s new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). The latter offers fatigue-free driving with its clutch pedal-less gearbox yet giving the same driver control as a conventional manual transmission. Also, for the first time in this segment, the diesel engine variant of the Sonet comes with a choice of a six-speed automatic transmission.