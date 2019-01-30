Upcoming Kia SP2i Compact SUV Showcased in India, Production Starts

Kia Motors has begun the production of its much-awaited SP2i compact SUV in India. The car was recently showcased under heavy camouflage at company’s Andhra Pradesh plant and was driven by Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu. The upcoming SP2i will be the first car by the house of Kia Motors to launch in India and is based on the SP concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.The Kia SP2i will bring Kia’s exacting standards for quality to the Indian market. Trial production of the SP2i will enable Kia to synchronize and fine-tune the brand’s manufacturing equipment and technologies before series production commences later in 2019. As seen on the SP concept, car’s lamp design meets slim graphics and functionality through a top and bottom headlamp connected to a wide front grille. The DRLs in high-tech graphics and positioning lamps leading to front grille helps produce differentiated images during day/night. At the front, the car will get a tiger nose grill which is seen in many Kia cars.An all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine with BS6 compliance and other improvements could power the Kia SP2i. The engine is said to have a power out of 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque which is slightly lesser than 1.6 lire CRDi diesel engine seen on the Hyundai Creta. The petrol is also said to have an all-new 1.5-litre unit.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.