English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming Kia SP2i Compact SUV Showcased in India, Production Starts
The upcoming SP2i will be the first car by the house of Kia Motors to launch in India.
Kia SP2i. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Kia Motors has begun the production of its much-awaited SP2i compact SUV in India. The car was recently showcased under heavy camouflage at company’s Andhra Pradesh plant and was driven by Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu. The upcoming SP2i will be the first car by the house of Kia Motors to launch in India and is based on the SP concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.
The Kia SP2i will bring Kia’s exacting standards for quality to the Indian market. Trial production of the SP2i will enable Kia to synchronize and fine-tune the brand’s manufacturing equipment and technologies before series production commences later in 2019. As seen on the SP concept, car’s lamp design meets slim graphics and functionality through a top and bottom headlamp connected to a wide front grille. The DRLs in high-tech graphics and positioning lamps leading to front grille helps produce differentiated images during day/night. At the front, the car will get a tiger nose grill which is seen in many Kia cars.
An all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine with BS6 compliance and other improvements could power the Kia SP2i. The engine is said to have a power out of 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque which is slightly lesser than 1.6 lire CRDi diesel engine seen on the Hyundai Creta. The petrol is also said to have an all-new 1.5-litre unit.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Kia SP2i will bring Kia’s exacting standards for quality to the Indian market. Trial production of the SP2i will enable Kia to synchronize and fine-tune the brand’s manufacturing equipment and technologies before series production commences later in 2019. As seen on the SP concept, car’s lamp design meets slim graphics and functionality through a top and bottom headlamp connected to a wide front grille. The DRLs in high-tech graphics and positioning lamps leading to front grille helps produce differentiated images during day/night. At the front, the car will get a tiger nose grill which is seen in many Kia cars.
An all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine with BS6 compliance and other improvements could power the Kia SP2i. The engine is said to have a power out of 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque which is slightly lesser than 1.6 lire CRDi diesel engine seen on the Hyundai Creta. The petrol is also said to have an all-new 1.5-litre unit.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPhone Revenue Down 15 percent, iPad And Mac Sales Up And More: What Apple Q1 2019 Numbers Mean
- Upcoming Kia SP2i Compact SUV Showcased in India, Production Starts
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- Watch Madhuri Dixit Bring Life To Total Dhamaal Song 'Paisa Yeh Paisa'
- After ISIS Destroyed Ancient Treasures, Mosul Museum Reopens with Modern Collection
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results