Upcoming Kia SP2i SUV Spyshots Reveal a Turbo-Petrol 4-Wheel-Drive Variant

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Upcoming Kia SP2i SUV Spyshots Reveal a Turbo-Petrol 4-Wheel-Drive Variant
Kia is ready with its India-specific cavalry which could be named as the Trailster when it arrives at our shores.
Kia Sp2i Spied (Image source: Autoblog)
Loading...
Less than a month ahead of its global debut on June 20, the Kia SP2i has been snapped without disguise while being shot for a commercial abroad. The spied car was seen to be named as Seltos. However, it is not certain if it will be called the same in our country. Reports suggest that the company is ready with its India-specific cavalry which could be named as Trailster when it arrives at our shores. Other bits remains mostly similar to the SP Signature Concept that was revealed at the 2019 Seoul motor show. A few changes in the Indian model will include a larger rearview mirror and a set 18-inch alloy wheel that has been opted instead of the 19-inchers.
Kia’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille leads up the front and sits in between a pair of sharp-looking LED headlights that are also connected by an LED light bar atop the grille. The Seltos looks to be sporting contrast roof, slim LED fog lamps, pull type door handles, a chrome strip on the A-pillar, a chrome finished window line that rises sharply towards the rear.
Kia Sp2i Spied (Image source: Autoblog)
The most notable detail on the Seltos comes in the form of a T-GDi and 4WD badging, suggesting that there will be a turbo-petrol, four-wheel drive variant on offer in some markets. The company recently teased a couple of interior sketches of its upcoming SUV.
Kia Motors says that the SUV will be trimmed in high-quality materials throughout and will also get chic design details, such as metallic highlights in the air vents and a broad, sweeping dashboard, the cabin also maintains a focus on technology, creating a modern ambience to appeal to young-at-heart, tech-savvy buyers. The grab-bar on the passenger side of the centre console adds a sporty feel.
Kia Sp2i Spied (Image source: Autoblog)
The dashboard centres on a new 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system. The centre console beneath allows certain features – such as ventilation and air conditioning – to be adjusted easily and safely on-the-move. Kia’s Sound Mood Lighting technology can alter the cabin’s ambient lighting to suit occupants’ preferences.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
