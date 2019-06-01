Upcoming Kia SP2i SUV Spyshots Reveal a Turbo-Petrol 4-Wheel-Drive Variant

Kia Sp2i Spied (Image source: Autoblog)

Less than a month ahead of its global debut on June 20, the Kia SP2i has been snapped without disguise while being shot for a commercial abroad. The spied car was seen to be named as Seltos. However, it is not certain if it will be called the same in our country. Reports suggest that the company is ready with its India-specific cavalry which could be named as Trailster when it arrives at our shores. Other bits remains mostly similar to the SP Signature Concept that was revealed at the 2019 Seoul motor show. A few changes in the Indian model will include a larger rearview mirror and a set 18-inch alloy wheel that has been opted instead of the 19-inchers.Kia’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille leads up the front and sits in between a pair of sharp-looking LED headlights that are also connected by an LED light bar atop the grille. The Seltos looks to be sporting contrast roof, slim LED fog lamps, pull type door handles, a chrome strip on the A-pillar, a chrome finished window line that rises sharply towards the rear.The most notable detail on the Seltos comes in the form of a T-GDi and 4WD badging, suggesting that there will be a turbo-petrol, four-wheel drive variant on offer in some markets. The company recently teased a couple of interior sketches of its upcoming SUV.Kia Motors says that the SUV will be trimmed in high-quality materials throughout and will also get chic design details, such as metallic highlights in the air vents and a broad, sweeping dashboard, the cabin also maintains a focus on technology, creating a modern ambience to appeal to young-at-heart, tech-savvy buyers. The grab-bar on the passenger side of the centre console adds a sporty feel.The dashboard centres on a new 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system. The centre console beneath allows certain features – such as ventilation and air conditioning – to be adjusted easily and safely on-the-move. Kia’s Sound Mood Lighting technology can alter the cabin’s ambient lighting to suit occupants’ preferences.