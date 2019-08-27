Upcoming KTM Duke 790 Spied in India with Saree Guard, Launch Imminent
The production-ready KTM 790 Duke was displayed for the first time at 2018 EICMA in Milan, along with the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand.
KTM Duke 790. (Image Motoroids)
The arrival of KTM Duke 790 has gone from being a news that put the Austrian company’s purists on their knees to a mere myth that buoys from time to time in the Indian market. The launch of the much-anticipated bike has been postponed a couple of times with various sources that cited complications during the homologation process in our shores. Nevertheless, as a ray of hope on a dismal day, the motorcycle has been recently spotted with no camouflage at a parking lot in Karnataka.
The saree-guard on the bike suggests that the bike will cater to the Indian customers. Dubbed as the ‘Scalpel’ the Duke 790 is expected to deliver surgical precision in its handling. Renowned journos have reviewed the motorcycle abroad and have returned with a grin suggesting that the bike is the most agile one with a killer power-to-weight ratio for a street-fighter.
We are dark on details about the pricing. Various WhatsApp forwards being circulated showing a price tag of Rs 10 lakh for the bike. However, no information the company have been unearthed yet. The production-ready KTM 790 Duke was displayed for the first time at 2018 EICMA in Milan, along with the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand, thanks to a completely new engine generation with its 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant. It punches out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque from the extremely compact and all-new LC8c parallel twin engine with an unrivaled electronics package. From prototype to production, ‘The Scalpel’ lost none of its edges.
