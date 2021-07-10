Upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV Spotted, to Launch in India on July 15

The Mahindra TUV300 is all set to be updated and the new version could be named the Bolero Neo. Ahead of its official launch scheduled for July 15, 2021, the facelift version of the TUV300 has been spotted at a few dealerships. The company has already started dispatching the Bolero Neo to its dealerships across India. A few exterior updates on the Bolero Neo will make it more appealing to the customers. The SUV gets a revised front grille with six slats, updated smaller headlamps with integrated DRLs, a reworked front bumper and a new set of alloy wheels. It offers a wider trapezoidal air dam housing a pair of angular fog lamp housings. The rear looks identical to the outgoing TUV300 with the same vertically wraparound positioned tail lamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Overall, the facelifted model carries the same silhouette with upright proportions and tall pillars.

On the inside, the Bolero Neo comes with a dual-tone beige and black colour scheme, with matching upholstery. The centre console houses an upgraded infotainment head unit and connectivity features. It gets brushed silver accents on the dashboard and door pads and a dual-tone steering wheel. The seats retain the traditional diamond pattern upholstery. The 2021 TUV300 facelift is also likely to be offered as a 7-seater with two side-facing bench seats.

Mahindra will offer a 1.5-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine in an updated BS6 form. This unit develops a maximum power of 100 BHP and a peak torque of 240 Nm. Transmission duties are expected to be carried out by a five-speed manual gearbox or 5-speed AMT. Mahindra may add the fuel-saving start-stop feature to the new Bolero Neo that was available with the TUV300.

Bolero Neo is underpinned by a similar ladder-on-frame chassis as its predecessor. Prices of Bolero Neo are expected to start with a price tag of Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will target the buyers who want more power and additional comfort as well as the same ruggedness as the Bolero.

