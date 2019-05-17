Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

New Mahindra Bolero Spied with Updated Safety Features

The new Mahindra Bolero will join the bandwagon of safer cars mandated by the government and will ditch the old steering to accommodate the new airbags.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Mahindra Bolero Spied with Updated Safety Features
Mahindra Bolero spy shot (Image Courtesy: Motor.Vikatan.com)
Loading...
Mahindra holds the torch for manufacturing the most affordable SUVs in India. Since its inception, the Bolero has been a darling in the Indian market with a majority of sales in tier-2 cities. The linchpin model was recently spied with upgraded safety features such as airbags and parking sensors.

Joining the bandwagon of safer cars mandated by the government, the new Bolero will ditch the old steering to accommodate the airbags. Reports suggest the Mahindra will be offering the same unit as the TUV 300 on the new model. Other notable additions making its way into the new SUV include a driver-side airbag, a seat-belt reminder, a speed alert system and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra Bolero Interiors (Image courtesy: Motor. Vikatan.com) Mahindra Bolero Interiors (Image courtesy: Motor. Vikatan.com)

The norm mandating the aforementioned safety features will be put into force by October this year. This points at the Bolero getting structural changes so that it can clear these stringent norms. Before the BS-VI norms kick in by April next year, the SUV will be compelled to update its engine too.

The spy shots do not suggest any more additions and the interior still ships with the same dual-tone theme. A digital instrument cluster, a faux-wood finish and a single-DIN audio system for the Bolero Power Plus ZLX variant. It will be powered by the same mHawk D70 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 70 hp and 195 Nm of torque.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram